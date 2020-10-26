Penticton has plenty to offer that can be explored with a dog

Photo: Contributed Penticton has plenty of pooch-friendly options to explore this fall.

With warm(er) weather and no snow in the forecast for this week, why not take advantage of the sunshine by exploring the South Okanagan’s backyard with the family and furry best friend?

Petrasek Bakery, a local favourite on the corner of Penticton’s Main Street and Nanaimo Avenue, is serving up plenty of its delicious sweets and warm drinks, the perfect way to start the morning of a family day outing.

The bakery, now moving into its second year, offers a variety of warm drinks from fall-inspired flavoured coffees to three different types of hot chocolate.

“We’re trying to be more creative (but) kids like the sweets!” said Jan Petrasek, who owns the bakery with his wife, Silvia Petraskova.

And sweets they offer, alongside delicious fall goodies such as ginger cake.

You can enjoy your treats out on the patio - dog friendly! - or take your sweets to go.

And there’s no better place to warm up alongside a bonfire or jump into a fun outdoor activity for the afternoon than at Chute Lake Lodge in Naramata.

The lodge is offering e-bike or fat bike rentals, and - if snow continues in the forecast - snowshoe rentals, too.

“We are strongly suggesting people to get out and hike in the area,” said projects manager Stephanie Chambers. “When it gets cool enough we’ll (have) ice fishing as well.”

And with a fully operational restaurant, be sure to enjoy your lunch for the day.

If you’re taking the family for an outing between Monday and Wednesday, be sure to give the lodge a call first to double-check capacity, but if you’re visiting between Thursday and Sunday, you’ll be good to go!

Cozied up to the fire at Chute Lake Lodge and not ready to leave? Enjoy a staycation locally and rent a cabin, yurt or room - be sure to check their website (chutelakelodge.ca) for current offers.

“Come anytime!” said Chambers.

And of course: dogs are always welcome!

But if you’d prefer one last outing back in Penticton to finish up the perfect family day, Cannery Brewing Company on Penticton’s Ellis Street is offering up Bavarian-inspired dishes and drinks as Beer Week winds down.

“Our backyard patio is closed for the year, but the patio we have off the taproom is open anytime that it’s warm enough to sit out there,” said co-owner Patt Dyck.

While dogs aren’t permitted on the patio space currently due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dyck says guests who snag a table along the railing are of course welcome to tie their pooch up on the other side.

And be sure to bring a board game for you and the family to enjoy.

“Lots of people come here … all year long, after a hike,” said Dyck. “Whatever their activity, they end up here for a bite to eat and a beer. Without a doubt, it’s the people who work here (that make it so special).”

