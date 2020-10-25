163738
Penticton  

Boundary-Similkameen, Penticton candidates wary to accept projected wins before mail-in ballots counted

Wary to accept wins

- | Story: 314423

Tight races in the two South Okanagan ridings eventually led to two projected winners in Saturday's BC provincial election, though both are only cautiously optimistic.

In Boundary-Similkameen, an open seat in the Legislature left by retiring Liberal MLA Linda Larson, the NDP nabbed the spot via Roly Russell. 

"Feeling pretty excited, still feeling pretty tentative to be willing to commit to anything given the number of mail in and so on that are yet to be counted," Russell said late Saturday night. 

"At the end of the day when eight o'clock hit tonight I felt like I really didn’t know how things were going to go still. My Liberal and Conservative counterparts both had some pretty effective campaigns so it really felt like a bit of a mystery going into the evening."

If the mail-in ballot counts match what has already come in, Russell has defeated Liberal Petra Veintimilla, Conservative Darryl Seres and independent separatist Arlyn Greig. 

By midnight Saturday, Russell had nearly 50 per cent of the votes with 92 of 98 ballot boxes reporting. 

"We know that there’s I think an order of 5,000 give or take mail-in ballots still to be counted and so that’s a significant number but the margin looks pretty good. So we won’t say it’s done until it’s done but I’m certainly feeling good tonight."

In Penticton, incumbent MLA Dan Ashton is the projected winner, with nearly 50 per cent of the votes from 123 of 129 ballot boxes counted as of midnight Saturday.

Ashton was unwilling to accept the win before the mail-in ballots are counted. 

"They cast their ballots, they need to be counted. It's still a big number out there," Ashton said Saturday. "I just want to be sure that the people who made the effort to cast a ballot and mail it in that their opportunity to be counted is done first of all before I say yay or nay to the opportunity of being successful." 

Ashton was faced in his riding by challengers Toni Boot, NDP, Keith MacIntyre, Libertarian, and Ted Shumaker, Green.

Elections BC has said they hope to deliver final results of the election by Nov. 16.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

162679
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4303137
3571 Goldie Way
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
163013




Send us your News Tips!


162948


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lake
Lake Penticton SPCA >


164833


Hilary Duff expecting third child

Showbiz
Actress/singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number three. The Cheaper by the Dozen star and her husband, musician Matthew...
Nostalgia
Galleries
Time for a little nostalgia.  
Toddler delivers unfortunate news during brother’s football practice
Must Watch
“Little girl telling her mom she pooped at her brothers...
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition)
Must Watch
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody |...
How to wake up a lazy Boi
Must Watch
Doggo wants to play with big boye. but he only grunts and...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
163836