164209
Penticton  

The District of Summerland will be reviewing the staff recommendation to deny a business license after finding charges

Old charges deny licence?

- | Story: 314415

The District of Summerland will be deciding on a business licence application at Monday’s meeting, where staff are directing them to deny it since the applicant was convicted in 2007 on charges relating to possession of stolen property and drug trafficking.

The applicant, Jan Demers, has proposed use of the property located on 9719 Brown Street as a healing centre, to be operated under the name “New Approach Healing Centre.” 

On the proposal, the business is described in further detail, with “The care that we are offering is on a holistic level. The objective is to have the individual heal from trauma and PTSD along with freedom from addiction. We will be offering individual counselling along with workshops regarding Trauma, PTSD and Addiction. We will be providing meals and housing to those in our program.”

District staff found while reviewing the application and completing the usual practice of referring business licence applications to the RCMP, the charges came to their attention.

The full charges are possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking in controlled substance and conspiracy relating to trafficking in controlled substance. 

Staff found these charges to be of concern with the business application, adding that it is not unreasonable for them to suggest the refusal of a licence since the reason is that the applicant had previously been convicted of an indictable offence.

“Needless to say, Ms. Demers' proposed clientele represent a vulnerable portion of society who deserve to be protected from improper influence. Given Ms. Demers prior convictions for possession of stolen property and drug trafficking, there is an increased risk that these individuals could be subject to improper influence,” the report reads.

“The close relationship between addiction and drug trafficking and stolen property cannot be ignored.”

In her letter to council, Demers acknowledged her past, stating that she in a 'little over a year was involved in the marijuana industry' and it 'was through this that my bad choice found me in trouble with the law.'

Demers presented nine character reference letters along with her application, some from clients and co-workers writing their support for her care and passion for those in need. They call her ‘selfless, kind hearted and a hard working member of the community.’

The letters also speak to her work with helping addicts in the community and previous successful programs she’s run.

But staff pointed out that Demers has not stated her expertise in relation to the services in taking care of the individuals who are at risk, nor information as to who will be providing the services and what expertise those individuals have.

From the review completed by district staff and in accordance with the District’s Business Licence Bylaw, the staff are recommending that Council deny the business licence application. 

Full details of the report will be heard on Monday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164195
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4301767
#22 6100 Old Vernon Rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,900
more details
163715




Send us your News Tips!


164600


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rain
Rain Penticton SPCA >


164836


Sneaky dog cleans up after dinner

Must Watch
This dog has no shame in licking up the leftovers.
Monday Morning Time Waster
Daily Dose
Start your Monday browsing the internet!
Monday Morning Time Waster (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti split
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is a single mom and plans to raise son Onyx alone.
Baby laughs like a sheep
Must Watch
He sounds like a mini Chewbacca.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163259