Boundary-Similkameen candidates battle it out for seat after incumbent retires

Photo: Contributed

The Boundary-Similkameen riding has been called a battle-ground for a close race this election. After Liberal MLA Linda Larson retired when the election was called, the seat was left open and the riding became a key spot for the NDP’s majority pursuit.

In the 2017 election, Larson won the riding with 42 per cent of the vote, while the NDP vote for Colleen Ross came in at 32 per cent. This riding saw no returning candidates from the last election.

The tight race is caught between Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla, and NDP candidate Roly Russell, both of whom have been involved in rural community government. Veintimilla, a former Oliver councillor, and Russell, a former Regional District of Kootenay Boundary director, speak about their time in these offices as an advantage.

"I think that I was blessed to get my start into this world with our local chamber of commerce which is regional, covering Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls, and my brain is just wired for regional,” Veintimilla said. “I enjoy pulling people together, working together to solve issues instead of individualized pockets. So I'm totally ready for the challenge and I look forward to it."

Russell thinks his experience helps him to be a good candidate to represent the issues of the large community in the riding.

“Large geography is no stranger to me and that's even one of the silver linings of COVID...We can deliver engaged consultation, interactions and decision making across geography that were historically a bit of a challenge for us,” Russell said.

One significant difference in campaign strategy between the two largest provincial parties was whether to go door-knocking, Veintimilla decided to use it throughout the campaign, visiting residents in the riding and talking from a distance on the doorstep. But the BC NDP decided not to do it this year, instead Russell ran socially-distanced campaign events.

BC Conservative candidate Darryl Seres was looking to keep a minority government in power and wanted to see elected officials properly push for the needs of their constituents. Seres said that his main issue in the riding is continuing to build community.

“We already live in a detached world, an online world, a virtual world. I think we’ve lost that sense of personal community and we need to bring that back especially after COVID. When this is all said and done we have to bring people back together. If I was to accomplish that one thing to say that the communities I represent are stronger together, are more together and are working together to accomplish the things we all want to see happen."

The Conservative party has just 19 candidates across the province, with the last election not having a conservative candidate in this riding. The conservatives only received 0.53 per cent of the votes last election.

The Wexit BC party brought forward two candidates this year, one for the Boundary-Similkameen riding, Osoyoos resident Arlyn Greig in their first-ever provincial campaign. Greig was also un-endorsed by the Wexit party in early October, but remains on the ballot. Greig was not present for many of the candidate forums and media interviews, but joined a health care discussion on Tuesday night. She expanded on her reasons for running to be due to disagreements of cost increases by the government and a desire to see change.

“Perhaps instead of the norm, which has leadership of BC switching between the NDP and the Liberals, voters will choose a new response this year and vote for change.”

Boundary-Similkameen is unlikely to see a definitive winner Saturday night, as it is a larger riding with a significant number of mail-in ballots.