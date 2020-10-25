163427
Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for donations to help out their cats that can't be adopted

Giving difficult cats a home

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for donations and sponsors towards a special group of cats that they look after. 

“We are very blessed to be able to provide residents forever homes. That means cats that have medical issues or behaviour issues that are difficult to deal with can call this place a forever home and have a family,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.

That family for these cats, known as the ‘officer’s club’, consists of medical staff, volunteers, the public and the other cats just like them.

Donations help feed the cats, give them the necessary care and medical attention they may need. Public sponsors receive updates on how their donations are helping the cats. 

“Watch for updates, hear about how they’re doing from their little milestones to their big milestones. Some of these cats come from very feral situations and people are scary.”

Most of the cats come from the Kaleden hoarding house that Critteraid rescued from two years ago. 

“These boys have come in unfortunately with bad habits from living in a situation where it was filthy and not a home environment.’

For information on donation options and helping out the officers club, check out their website or email Critteraid at [email protected]

“We’re always hopeful that the right home is out there for every cat, but for the cats that just don’t fit or could ruin furniture, wreck houses or are too afraid of people, this is their forever place,” Byer said. “By you sponsoring [them] as the public, you get to help keep these cats safe and give them a family.”

