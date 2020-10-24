Summerland and Penticton voting station are seeing small numbers of voters coming in so far

Photo: Casey Richardson

Provincial election polling stations are reporting the day to be ‘steady but quiet’ so far in Summerland and Penticton.

Penticton Lakeside Resort supervising voting officers Margot and Louis stated they’ve had 319 people vote so far on Saturday until around 3 p.m.

These voting numbers are extremely low compared to the previous voting years but they owe that to the large number of voters using mail-in ballots or early voting this year.

The longest wait time at Lakeside was ten minutes at the most with even line up of voters waiting to come in.

At the Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre polling station in Summerland, voter Jeff Jesske said it was a quick voting day for him.

“[It took] five minutes, four minutes,” he said. “There were two people in front of me.”

The Summerland Community Centre stated it hasn't been that busy, just a steady amount of people coming in.

Polling stations are open until 8 p.m. Saturday night. Castanet will have live coverage as results some in starting at 8 p.m.