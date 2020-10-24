Interior Savings opening Penticton branch, closing Osoyoos

Photo: Interior Savings Interior Savings OK Falls location will be dropping to one-day a week once a new branch opens in Penticton

Interior Savings Credit Union is making significant changes to its operations in the South Okanagan, opening a new branch in Penticton while closing its Osoyoos branch and drastically reducing hours in Okanagan Falls.

The credit union says there has been a sustained demand for a branch in Penticton, which is the region's largest population centre and primary location for shopping, school and work.

“The South Okanagan is important to us and these changes are about having the right systems and services for our members today and into the future,” said Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings Credit Union. “We are always looking ahead and adapting our services to meet changing member behaviours and choices.”

The new Penticton branch will open in spring 2021 as a full-service location for members who live in the city and surrounding communities. Once that location opens, branch services in Okanagan Falls will drop to one day a week.

Interior Savings is the only financial services institution in OK Falls.

In late February, the Oliver and Osoyoos branches will be merged into one location in Oliver.

“While the changes are still a few months away and many of the details have yet to be determined, as part of our commitment to our members, it was important to let them know as soon as possible,” added Conway.

The credit union says it will be hosting information sessions with its members in November to help explain the changes.