Hoodoo Adventures hosting Boodoo's Haunted Adventure for Halloween

Halloween is on at Penticton's Hoodoo Adventures as they gear up for Boodoo's Haunted Adventure.

"Halloween is a big one for kids. Dressing up, trick or treating, all that fun stuff. Not having ways to celebrate is sad, so we wanted to make sure we created something for the kids to look forward to," says Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures.

"We have a great spooky story to share and we are really going to turn the building into a haunted adventure. We are spreading all the kids out over the whole day so we can follow all the health and safety guidelines we would normally follow and we will be able to get quite a few kids though over the entire day in a very safe manner.

"If the time slots we have open now sell out, we would definitely consider opening more spots. The more kids who don't miss out on quite so much this year, the better."

Children and parents can book in for Hoodoo's haunted climbing gym which is operating through one hour time slots. Costumes and masks are mandatory and masks can be created to look spooky.

"Halloween brings with it creepy crawly, scary creatures and we just can't get rid of them all alone," says event coordinator for Hoodoo Adventures Nathalie Long. "Participants will learn the story of Boodoo's Haunted Adventure before collecting creepy crawlies through climbing and other games.

"Participants better beware, you just don't know what could be lurking in the corners, but don't worry, it'll be worth your bravery because at the end of the adventure those creepy crawlies will be handed in return for Halloween treats!"

Spaces are limited so Hoodoo recommends booking a spot fast. Spaces are $15 each and include one hour of climbing, Halloween activities and treats.

To learn more about COVID-19 safety protocols or to book, click here.