McLaren Arena bringing back public skating programs in November

Photo: Pixabay

Lace up your skates and grab your gloves; public skating will be back on Nov. 3.

McLaren Arena will be available for public skating programs with new modifications in place to follow provincial health guidelines.

“We have been working with guidelines provided from the BC Government, Hockey Canada’s Return to Hockey and our COVID-19 Safety Plan to create specific protocols,” Kelsey Johnson, the manager of recreation, arts & culture.

“The well-being of our patrons is of the utmost priority and we want to be able to offer safe indoor programs as we move into winter. McLaren is a well loved facility and we are excited to welcome users back.”

Public skating, four on four adult hockey, and four on four Stick ‘N Puck are set up for the season for residents and visitors to enjoy. All programs now require registration prior to attending.

Spectators are also not allowed in the building and participants will only be permitted into the building if they have pre registered.

“We continue to follow updates from the Provincial Health Officer and will adapt modified programming as necessary to ensure safety.”

Registration for public skating programs starts Monday, Oct. 26. Registration can be completed online at www.penticton.ca/register or by phone at 250-490-2426.

The holiday and winter skating schedules will be released later this fall and updates will be continually posted on the McLaren Arena’s website.