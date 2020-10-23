The District of Summerland announced the completion of Summerland Sanitary Landfill upgrades

Photo: Contributed Left to right in the photo: Candace Pilling (Manager of Environmental Services), Councillor Erin Carlson, Councillor Marty Van Alphen, Acting Mayor Doug Holmes, Councillor Richard Barkwill & Councillor Erin Trainer

Staff and Summerland district council gathered for a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon to announce that the Summerland Sanitary Landfill upgrades have been completed.

The landfill now includes a second scale, new scale house, improvements to the recycling area including its own entrance lane and the addition of a wildlife perimeter fencing.

Council pointed to District staff to proceed with designing changes in 2019, working on the entrance of the landfill to be able to use an additional scale and help the District bring the landfill into compliance. The District participated in a shared services agreement for the supply of the new scale and scale house with Cantex Okanagan Ltd. in the spring and then contracted Grizzly Excavating Ltd. to complete the works.

“The changes will benefit Summerland Residents greatly. The landfill entrance is now more user friendly and customers will experience considerably reduced wait times,” Candace Pilling, Manager of Environmental Services said in a press release.

“Customers with both recycling and other waste materials should proceed to the recycling area prior to disposing their other materials in the landfill.”

This project has now been brought to its completion.