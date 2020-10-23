Ethos Parkour hosting competition to keep people moving on Halloween

Photo: Contributed

A parkour gym that opened in Penticton in January is hosting its first competition.

The parkour jam is running on Halloween at Ethos Parkour, inviting participants to throw out their best moves while in costume.

“A jam is a competition, some parts are competitive and other parts are more just fun competing kinds of stuff,” Michael Kleyn, owner and coach of Ethos. “People just want to challenge each other and do crazy stunts.”

The contest starts at one o’clock, beginning with the 10-12 age group for about two hours.

Then 13 to 15 year olds are up and compete for two hours. The contest finishes with adults who will be competing from ages 16 and up.

“The kids one will be more competitive, we have what's called a speed trial you have to make it through a certain course, tag certain flags or banners in the quickest time,” Kleyn said.

The other contest is a skills competition, where parkour runners will complete certain skill challenges that have already been set up. Competitors will have to get from one spot to the other spot to stick the landing. Judges will be watching.

The adult competition will be more free flowing.

“Some of the stuff they do gets pretty crazy. That's the fun one, we want the young kids to come and actually watch it, see what the other guys are doing. Helps motivate them.”

Competitors are coming from all across BC to attend the spooky skills contest and Kleyn is encouraging people to dress up.

“Some of these other guys coming out, their skill level is competitive on a much larger scale than we have here.”

In order to maintain safety protocols, the gym will be limiting the number of people who are attending, and continuing sanitization measures. Wearing masks is encouraged but not required. Social distancing will be in place and only one competitor will be allowed through the course at a time.

Cost is ten dollars per participant and various prizes will be presented to the winners. For more information check out the parkour gym’s website.