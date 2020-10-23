Highway 3 now open in both directions east of Osoyoos

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATED 4:40 p.m

Highway 3 is open in both directions,

The road has been cleared between Tamarack Dr and Nine Mile Pit east of Osoyoos.

ORIGINAL: 11:34 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident

The incident has closed the highway for 20 km between Tamarack Drive and Nine Mile Pit east of Osoyoos.

A detour is not available and assessment of the incident is in progress.