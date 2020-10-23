Highway 3 now open in both directions east of Osoyoos

Photo: Google Maps
UPDATED 4:40 p.m
Highway 3 is open in both directions,
The road has been cleared between Tamarack Dr and Nine Mile Pit east of Osoyoos.
ORIGINAL: 11:34 a.m.
Highway 3 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident
The incident has closed the highway for 20 km between Tamarack Drive and Nine Mile Pit east of Osoyoos.
A detour is not available and assessment of the incident is in progress.
Photo: DriveBC
DriveBC's webcams 9 km west of the Anarchist Summit, east of Osoyoos, looking east.