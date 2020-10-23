163427
163990
Penticton  

Highway 3 now open in both directions east of Osoyoos

Hwy 3 open and clear

- | Story: 314268

UPDATED 4:40 p.m

Highway 3 is open in both directions,

The road has been cleared between Tamarack Dr and Nine Mile Pit east of Osoyoos. 

ORIGINAL: 11:34 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident

The incident has closed the highway for 20 km between Tamarack Drive and Nine Mile Pit east of Osoyoos. 

A detour is not available and assessment of the incident is in progress.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163769
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$534,900
more details
161973




Send us your News Tips!


154284


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rain
Rain Penticton SPCA >


160189


TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Frenchie only comes for treats
Must Watch
Bruce seems to have a bad case of selective hearing.  
New York learns what “break a leg” means
Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what...
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163836