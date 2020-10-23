164209
162923
Penticton  

The city of Penticton reminds residents to be careful around snow packed trees with breaking branches

City warns of breaking trees

- | Story: 314265

The City of Penticton is reminding people to watch out for potential tree failure with the early snowfall weighing down branches. 

Reminders for residents to stay away from trees with large amounts of snow on them when going out on pathways and trails.

Usually the season would have trees dropping their leaves prior to a snowfall, but with a majority of trees still attaining leaves, the volume and weight of snow is greater on the tree branches and increases the likelihood of breaking.

The City’s Public Works department will be blocking trees that show a higher risk of breaking in order to ensure the safety of the public.

Anyone who spots signs of tree failure or breakage can contact the Public Works department by either emailing [email protected] or calling 250-490-2500 to alert staff. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163401
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
161973




Send us your News Tips!


160189


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lake
Lake Penticton SPCA >


162479


New York learns what “break a leg” means

Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what “break a leg” means.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Toddler is very enthusiastic about her snack
Must Watch
I mean, who doesn’t love Rice Krispy treats?
Fascinating fact:
Showbiz
  A 40-foot inflatable likeness of Sacha Baron Cohen's...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
163836