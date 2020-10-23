The city of Penticton reminds residents to be careful around snow packed trees with breaking branches

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Penticton is reminding people to watch out for potential tree failure with the early snowfall weighing down branches.

Reminders for residents to stay away from trees with large amounts of snow on them when going out on pathways and trails.

Usually the season would have trees dropping their leaves prior to a snowfall, but with a majority of trees still attaining leaves, the volume and weight of snow is greater on the tree branches and increases the likelihood of breaking.

The City’s Public Works department will be blocking trees that show a higher risk of breaking in order to ensure the safety of the public.

Anyone who spots signs of tree failure or breakage can contact the Public Works department by either emailing [email protected] or calling 250-490-2500 to alert staff.