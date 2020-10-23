163427
163990
Penticton  

Third power outage impacting 1,668 city of Penticton residents

Power outages impact 1,688

- | Story: 314258

UPDATED 12:10 p.m.

Another power outage hits an estimated 1,688 people in Penticton. 

The outage is effecting the areas of Green Ave. E., South Main S.t, Greenwood Dr.,  and Wilson St. 

UPDATED 10:35 a.m.

Power has been restored to Penticton Avenue area.

The outage on Carmi Dr., MacCleave Ave., Steward Pl., Pine St. was also caused by a fallen tree. Crews estimate power will be restored in an hour.

ORIGINAL: 9:57 a.m.

The City of Penticton has released a statement regarding two power outages currently taking place in different areas of the city. 

Due to a fallen tree on Penticton Ave., power has been turned off from Dybeck Avenue East to the end of Penticton Avenue in order to clear the tree.

The city is estimating 30 minutes to clear the incident and turn power back on.

A power outage has also occurred on Carmi Dr., MacCleave Ave., Steward Pl., Pine St. effecting 100 houses in the area. This outage was unplanned. 

Electrical crews have been deployed and are working to restore power in both areas.


 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
163873




Send us your News Tips!


163890


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rain
Rain Penticton SPCA >


163655


New York learns what “break a leg” means

Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what “break a leg” means.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Toddler is very enthusiastic about her snack
Must Watch
I mean, who doesn’t love Rice Krispy treats?
Fascinating fact:
Showbiz
  A 40-foot inflatable likeness of Sacha Baron Cohen's...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
163259