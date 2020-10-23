Power out in two spots around Penticton, crews are responding

Photo: Google Maps

The City of Penticton has released a statement regarding two power outages currently taking place in different areas of the city.

Due to a fallen tree on Penticton Ave., power has been turned off from Dybeck Avenue East to the end of Penticton Avenue in order to clear the tree.

The city is estimating 30 minutes to clear the incident and turn power back on.

A power outage has also occurred on Carmi Dr., MacCleave Ave., Steward Pl., Pine St. effecting 100 houses in the area. This outage was unplanned.

Electrical crews have been deployed and are working to restore power in both areas.



