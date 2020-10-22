164209
Penticton  

Osoyoos urging local youth to join youth parliament

Call for youth parliament

The Town of Osoyoos is reminding its local youth that they can now apply to be part of BC's 92nd Youth Parliament. 

A news release from the town Thursday encouraged young people aged 16-21 to apply by the deadline, Nov. 10. 

Due to COVID-19 this year’s Session will be entirely virtual, whereas in past years youth involved have travelled to Victoria for the experience. The BC Youth Parliament is a province-wide non-partisan organization, which teaches citizenship skills through participation in the parliamentary session in December and continuing involvement in community service activities throughout the year.

The opportunity is open to youth around the province. For more information and to apply click here

