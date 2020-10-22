Former Conservative MP candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay declares intent to run again next election

Photo: Contributed Former MP candidate for the Conservatives will seek her party's nomination again for South Okanagan-West Kootenay next time an election is called.

Whether a federal election comes sooner or later, former Conservative MP candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay Helena Konanz has announced she hopes to be on that ballot.

At the South Okanagan-West Kootenay Conservative Association virtual AGM this weekend, Konanz told the membership she intended to seek the nomination, whenever the election were to be called.

In a phone call with Castanet Thursday, Konanz said her decision was spurred by recent rumblings in Ottawa that a sudden election could be called. On Wednesday, the Liberal government survived one confidence vote on a Conservative motion but already faces another, to be put to a vote Monday.

"It's important that we're ready and that we have a candidate," Konanz said.

She said she does not believe a federal election right now is the right thing for Canadians, but if it happens, she would be up for the task.

Konanz suffered a hard loss in 2019, losing to incumbent Cannings by less than 1,000 votes. At the time, a visibily emotional Konanz wasn't sure whether more politics were in her future, but now she is certain.

'It's up to the people of our riding to say who they want to represent them, and that's really important," Konanz said.

"It was very discouraging that night, but the most encouraging thing was we were only 797 votes short and now we still have that support behind us and our party in the local riding. I think we have an excellent chance."