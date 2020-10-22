164209
Respiratory Therapy Week recognized in Penticton

Respiratory week upcoming

The City of Penticton has recognized Oct. 25-31 as Respiratory Therapy Week, an annual honour that has extra importance during the ongoing pandemic. 

The week-long celebration serves to educate the public about the varied roles and responsibilities of respiratory therapists and to raise awareness of the significant contribution made by respiratory therapists across the local health care system.

Respiratory therapists work with everyone from newborns to seniors, and in the emergency room, intensive care unit, nursery and OR, as well as surgeries. 

Shana Lindsay, professional leader of respiratory therapy at the Penticton Regional Hospital, appeared briefly before council this week to thank Mayor John Vassilaki and the rest of council for the recognition. 

"During the COVID pandemic respiratory therapists continue to be on the front line and in one of the most at-risk positions. We continue to be a passionate group of individuals who will stop at nothing to help provide and support our patients,”  Lindsay said. “So for this, your recognition, we’d like to thank you.” 

“I believe it’s us that owe you a big thank you,” said Coun. Katie Robinson. "We really appreciate the job you do.”

