Search back on for missing Manning Park hiker after petition, support from prime minister

Search and rescue crews are once again involved with trying to find missing hiker Jordan Naterer in Manning Park, after repeated pleas from family and an expression of support from the prime minister.

Jordan, 25, did not return from a solo hike for a planned Thanksgiving supper on Monday, Oct. 12, causing immediate alarm within his family and sparking a five-day search.

When the search was called off Saturday, family members started a petition to resume it, gathering over 33,000 signatures.

On Thursday morning, Princeton Ground Search and Rescue shared on Twitter they had been re-activated by the Vancouver Police Department to search for Jordan, with members en-route right away.

Jordan's father Greg Naterer has been active on Twitter pushing for the official search to resume and providing updates on the efforts of volunteers offering to help.

"To all who volunteered to help find our missing son Jordan, your support and offers to help are deeply appreciated - if you're in the Vancouver area, and want to help by hiking, dogs or other specialized skills, I'll share search & rescue updates / needs here through my Twitter," Greg wrote Thursday morning.

Greg got some unexpected high-profile support for his quest to find his son, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the situation at a virtual town hall held at the university where Greg is a dean, Memorial University in St. John's.

"As a father myself, it's heart-wrenching to read Dr. Naterer's tweets, begging for local authorities to resume their search," asked Greg's colleague Justin Dearing. "May I ask is there any way you or your staff may be able to encourage additional support in the search for Jordan?"

Trudeau said he had limited leverage as prime minister over a local search, but shared his personal commiseration, having lost his younger brother Michel Trudeau to an avalanche at Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park.

"I can't personally hear that story and not think about my little brother who was lost 25 years ago in the beautiful mountains of BC and the efforts that went into trying to find him, and how I felt when the search was called off,” Trudeau said.

"I have no words except deep compassion and thoughtfulness. I promise you I will look into this and see what decisions have been made."

Whether his promise had any bearing on the decision to restart the search is unclear.

The family also has a GoFundMe set up to cover the costs of their private search efforts.