Castanet hit the street to ask people if it's too soon for snow

Casey Richardson

It looks like snow will be hitting the South Okanagan on Friday, forecasted to arrive early morning.

While snow has already began to fall in the province, this would be the first flurries to drop down in Penticton.

So Castanet hit the streets to ask, is it too soon for snow?

Most people thought it shouldn't arrive until November or December, although skiers and snowboarders are looking forward to the season.

