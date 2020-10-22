164209
Penticton  

Castanet hit the street to ask people if it's too soon for snow

Is it too soon for snow?

It looks like snow will be hitting the South Okanagan on Friday, forecasted to arrive early morning. 

While snow has already began to fall in the province, this would be the first flurries to drop down in Penticton.

So Castanet hit the streets to ask, is it too soon for snow?

Most people thought it shouldn't arrive until November or December, although skiers and snowboarders are looking forward to the season. 

How do you feel about potentially seeing snow this week? Send us your thoughts by emailing [email protected].

