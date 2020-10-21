Two Penticton city staffers earn top awards in their fields

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two Penticton city staffers have received top awards in their fields.

Tania Chaudry, manager of Human Resources and Occupational Health and Safety, has been recognized as the Gold winner of the ADP Canada Rising Star of the Year in the 2020 Canadian HR Awards.

And Tina Siebert, bylaw supervisor, has been recognized by the Licence Inspector’s and Bylaw Officer’s Association of British Columbia as the Bylaw Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Each award recognizes members of the field a the top of their game who have made outstanding contributions and exhibited leadership.

“On behalf of all City staff who have the pleasure of working with these two high achieving colleagues, I’d like to congratulate Tania and Tina on their awards and the ongoing positive contributions they make daily to our organization and community," said Penticton CAO Donny van Dyk.