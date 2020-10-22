Front Line hero fundraiser connects workers with horse therapy sessions

Photo: Pixabay

The Community Foundation for the South Okanagan (CFSO) has organized a fundraiser for front line heroes, working to help them look after their mental health, the appreciation donation goes towards sponsoring a front line worker to spend time in horse therapy.

CFSO stated that horse-assisted therapy is a proven method for treating people who are experiencing depression, anxiety and symptoms related to trauma in their press release. Spending time interacting with horses can draw out some of the anxiety, stress, and mental strain we are all feeling.

The worker will get time with a professional therapist, who is also a horse expert, and be able to grow their own emotional well being. CFSO added that horses can also sense what is going on ‘underneath the surface’ and will respond accordingly, where the clients report feeling a deep sense of appreciation for how their emotions get accepted and acknowledged by the horse.

“We got the idea from a successful initiative in the lower mainland. We are excited to offer it here; there has been so much recent coverage of the increasing stress and the toll the pandemic is taking on mental health, this seems like a perfect fit,” Aaron McRann, executive director of the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen said.

Community Foundations, Canadian Mental Health Association, and chosen horse-assisted therapists have partnered together to create this project for the community to say thank you.

The horse-assisted therapy is available to any frontline worker at no cost to them. The $75 donation funds one appreciation session for mental health support for the worker.

Choices to nominate someone you know, or leave it up to our team of Front Line Hero Appreciation Organizers to select someone who could benefit from a thank you session!

For more information, or to donate on-line, visit the Canada helps donation page.