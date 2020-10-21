164501
Penticton  

Former Oliver mayor backs Liberal would-be MLA Veintimilla

Old mayor backs Veintimilla

Liberal MLA candidate Petra Veintimilla for Boundary Similkameen has picked up a new endorsement. 

Former RDOS director and town mayor Roger Mayer has lent his weight to Veintimilla. 

"I have known Petra as a director at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. She spends a lot of time understanding the issues she is tasked to deal with, and listens to people to understand their viewpoints before she takes a position. She is tenacious in representing the issues faced by rural residents and will ensure our issues will be addressed at the Provincial level," Mayer said in a press release.

“I want to thank Roger Mayer for his support. I am committed to being an advocate for rural residents and welcome the support from across the political spectrum" said Veintimilla.

