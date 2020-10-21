164607
Penticton  

Man allegedly behind shooting in Osoyoos waiting a few more weeks for his bail hearing

Alleged shooter in court

Dale Boyd / Local Journalism Initiative - | Story: 314033

A man facing charges for allegedly shooting another man in Osoyoos is due back in provincial court for a bail hearing in November.

Colton David Thorsen is charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of uttering threats and one count of pointing a firearm.

Thorsen, who is currently in custody, appeared via videoconferencing briefly in provincial court in Penticton Wednesday. The bail hearing was adjourned for four weeks by Judge Michelle Daneliuk to Nov. 18.

On Oct. 11 around 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8,000-block of 70th Avenue. Police reported a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos arrived at the residence of a 21-year-old man, also of Osoyoos, and shot him after an ongoing dispute between the two.

The suspect fled the area on foot, police said in a press release two days later, with Sgt. Jason Bayda calling violent crime “rare in Osoyoos.”

There was a significant increase in violent crime seen in Osoyoos, including 12 incidents in the third quarter of 2019 (July to September) up from two incidents in the same quarter in 2018, according to crime stats presented by the RCMP at that time. Osoyoos had a Crime Severity Index rating of 117.2 in 2018, the last year the data was available from Statistics Canada, compared to the B.C. average of 87.67 that year.

The index is a measure of criminal incidents weighted with more serious crimes, taking into account not only the change in volume of a particular crime, but also the relative seriousness of that crime in comparison to other crimes.

