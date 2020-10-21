Prominent South Okanagan businessmen Singla and Toor made their first appearance in court

Photo: Desert Hills Estate Winery Randy Toor, owner of Desert Hills Estate Winery, and Surinder Paul Singla of Singla Brothers Holdings Ltd. (not pictured) are facing charges of immigration fraud.

Two accused South Okanagan immigration fraudsters had their first appearance in Penticton court via their lawyers on Wednesday morning and will be back on Jan. 6, 2021 for particulars.

Surinder Paul Singla, founder of Singla Brothers Holdings Ltd. in Penticton and Randhir (Randy) Toor are facing charges for their alleged role in an immigration fraud scheme.

Singla faces 10 charges relating to the period between March 2015 and January 2017.

Toor faces 18 charges for alleged incidents between October 2015 and September 2017, as well as 10 charges of possessing a firearm without a licence and an additional weapons charge.