Penticton Indian Band has 25 nominees vying for eight band council seats in upcoming election

The Penticton Indian Band's election cycle is continuing, with council nominations held Tuesday.

Twenty-five PIB members' names were put forward, for eight seats on council.

The nominations follow the election for Chief on Monday night, when incumbent Chief Chad Eneas was replaced by Chief Greg Gabriel.

Eneas is now one of the 25 running for Council, as well as Tim Lezard, who finished second in Monday's balloting for Chief.

Five current members of council are seeking re-election: Charlene Roberds, Carlene George, Vivian Lezard, Fred Kruger and Suzanne Johnson.

The rest of the nominees are as follows:

Tucker ARMSTRONG

Julia BARBER

Tracey BONNEAU

Tony ENEAS

Clint GABRIEL

Crystal GABRIEL

Lesley GABRIEL

Kevin GABRIEL

Ernest Michael JACK

Lavern JACK

Victoria JAENIG

Dolly KRUGER

Joe KRUGER

Nicholas KRUGER

Jen LEWIS

Percy LEZARD

Nancy SCHMIDT

Laurie WILSON (CERENZIE)

The nomination process was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, appointed as a third-party electoral officer.

Council elections are scheduled for Dec. 7.