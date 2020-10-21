164501
Penticton  

Snowfall at higher elevations causing trouble on B.C. highways

Hwy 3 open after crash

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

DriveBC reports traffic on Highway 3 between Garret Rd and Saturday Creek has been restored to single-lane alternating traffic. 

Significant snowfall hit the Crowsnest Highway at the Allison Pass overnight.

ORIGINAL 8:25 a.m.

Rain in the valley means snow at higher elevations Wednesday morning.

Snowfall on Highway 3 about 38 km west of Princeton has caused a semi-tractor-trailer to lose control. It is currently on its side across the highway blocking traffic in both directions.

Snowfall also causing problems in the mountain passes there is snow on the Coquihalla, Allison Pass and the Okanagan Connector Wednesday morning.

