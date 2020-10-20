163233
Penticton cannabis shop petitioning city to stay open later won't be reviewed until next summer

Cannabis store operation hours will stay the same in Penticton despite best efforts of a local shop to extend them. 

A letter was presented before council on Tuesday, asking them to review an extension of hours for cannabis retailers. Cannabis Cottage in Penticton's downtown collected approximately 300 signatures in support of the increase.

Currently cannabis stores in Penticton close at 8 p.m., but the store would like to be open until 11 p.m. 

The review of the cannabis retail store regulatory approach is set for two years after the first store opening in the City, which will be in August 2021, according to the staff report.  

Mayor John Vassilaki brought forward to receive the motion but wanted to hear what councillors thought of the proposal. 

Many councillors agreed in their statements that this wasn’t something they needed to review ahead of its scheduled time slot next summer. 

“This has been a well debated subject in the past and we’ve gone through now a couple years of having legalized cannabis in stores in the city and we haven’t seen the doom and gloom that we were worried about.” Councillor Julius Bloomfield said.

“But I think the market is sorting itself out on this product...I think that if we allow these stores the same leeway that we allow liquor stores then I don’t see a problem with that.” 

Bloomfield added that it should be made into an actionable item and look at it when staff has time. 

“The illegal cannabis market is in decline and the stores would be the agencies that would take the credit for that,” Councillor Frank Regehr said, adding that’s what council wanted to see happen with the legal shops. 

“We’re not just receiving this, the date has already been set for when we receive it,” Vassilaki said. “There’s no need to put staff to do that work before it’s time to do so.”

Council voted unanimously to not move up the date for discussion on the review of cannabis retailers and store hours. Operating hours for private stores will be revisited in the summer. 

