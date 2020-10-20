Axel Merckx Granfondo bicycle event in Penticton striving forward despite financial uncertainty

Photo: Mike Biden The Axel Merckx classic in 2019.

Penticton's annual Axel Merckx Granfondo Okanagan bicycle endurance event is facing a tough financial reckoning as they grapple with plans to bring the event back in 2021.

The weekend-long cycling extravaganza has called Penticton home since 2011, drawing an average of 2,600 cyclists and their families to the community, filling hotels and restaurants.

But the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic, when over 1,600 people had already registered. In a presentation to Penticton council Tuesday, Granfondo event director Jeff Plant said they rolled over registration to 2021.

"So we now have 1600-plus people with less than half their money to do it with,” Plant told council, and while he did not come with a request for a specific funding help at this meeting, they have been the recipients of City grants in the past.

Plant pitched that the Granfondo is "the best opportunity that Penticton has to host a major event next year,” given that 97 per cent of its participants are from Canada, meaning any COVID-19 international border restrictions would not cut down on numbers.

The Granfondo is also not a race in a traditional sense, instead offering three different distances around the South Okanagan for the challenge. Plant said that offers them flexibility to adhere to COVID-19 precautions, like staggered start times and cycling cohorts who don't interact.

He also hopes to spread the traditional celebrations post-event around town at various restaurants and pubs.

Council received the presentation for information only and thanked the Granfondo for its contributions to Penticton in the past.