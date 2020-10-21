The Rotary club of Penticton and Summerland are hosting Cornholio for Polio

Photo: Contributed

Support the fight against Polio by bringing your best throwing arm to a game of cornhole.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Rotary Club of Penticton and the Rotary Club of Summerland are combining to host the World Polio Day event, Cornholio for Polio.

Over the past weekend, Oct. 17-18, the Rotary Club of Penticton hosted their first Virtual International Cornhole Tournament against the Oklahoma City Midtown Rotary Club. It was a close game scoring 4-3, with Oklahoma taking the win. The purpose of the event was to start raising awareness for the upcoming fundraising event.

“As we strive to come up with fun ideas for covid safe and socially distanced fundraisers the idea that we could play a game of cornhole while adhering to covid safety guidelines occurred” Deanna Dunham, the Rotary Club of Penticton’s director of public image said in a press release.

The featured event, Cornhole, (also known as bags, sack toss, or bean bag) is a bean bag toss game played in teams of two, between boards spaced 25 feet apart. Players aim their throwing bags of corn kernels at a raised platform or board with a hole in the far end, trying to land one in.

Social distance measures will be in effect and the game will be spaced out in the parking lot of Detonate Brewing Company, in Summerland.

"To limit numbers, there will be two tournaments, morning and afternoon. We will have a sanitization between games. We have put a lot of thought into the tournament and making sure that we stay safe while having fun," Brian Hughes, Cornholio for Polio Tournament Chair said.

Guests will have to pre-register in teams of two. Tickets cost $50 and include team registration, two 12-oz glasses of beer, popcorn and a donation to PolioPlus. The event will also include other polio themed activities such as “Purple pinkie painting” and a corn themed BBQ. Both clubs have pledged to donate all event proceeds to PolioPlus on behalf of all participating Rotary Clubs.



To register your team and learn more about Cornholio for Polio, visit the event website.

The Rotary Clubs and its partners have worked to help eradicate polio and raise awareness worldwide for over 30 years. More information about PolioPlus is available here.