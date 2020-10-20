Penticton conservation trying to find, save deer with arrow injury

Photo: Pixabay

Conservation officers in Penticton are searching for a male deer spotted in the city Monday with an arrow sticking out of it, hoping they can tranquilize and treat the animal.

Sgt. James Zucchelli said the buck, who has an arrow through a meaty portion of his back but is reportedly still grazing and active, was injured in such a way by a hunter in error.

"We have located the hunter, he was lawfully hunting in the areas adjacent to the City of Penticton. There's some question as to whether or not bylaws were infringed there, but as far as the Wildlife Act goes, it was just an unfortunate mistake that happened there," Zucchelli said. "He feels bad and wants to do what he can to follow up."

Officers began searching Monday afternoon and evening in the area where the deer was spotted, in the Columbia neighbourhood on the east side of town, and are still on the lookout.

"It doesn't appear to be a fatal injury on this deer," Zucchelli said. "It's walking around, it's feeding, so it's just a concern for us to have this arrow sticking out of this deer walking around residential areas."

If anyone spots the deer, they should not approach it or attempt to help it themselves. Instead, call 1-877-952-7277.

"Then we can follow up and attempt to remove the arrow," Zucchelli said.

The hunter has cooperated fully, Zucchelli added, and discourages sharing photos of the deer in question so as not to stigmatize hunting activities.

"Hunting does happen in and around the community. Mistakes do happen," Zucchelli said.

"It's part of Okanagan life to have deer around in residential areas, and those deer migrate out of the residential areas and do go into the forest. And unfortunately, mistakes happen. But no hunter goes out with the intent of wounding or injuring an animal. There's a high degree of stress that's associated to that on behalf of the hunter and the animal as well, but it's a mistake that we learn from."