Summerland Legion announces their poppy campaign and Remembrance Day plans

Photo: Monique Tamminga Last years ceremony for the Summerland Legion Branch 22

Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country are adapting to COVID-19 safety guidelines and changing their ceremonies to honour those who have fallen with proper precautions.

Summerland Legion Branch 22 is proceeding with the annual Poppy Campaign and Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph, but the ceremony won't be open to the public.

The ceremony will commence at the legion (14205 Rosedale Ave.) at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, and include the traditional flag-raising and reading of the Role of Honour. The ceremony is restricted to invited Legion members and local dignitaries.

It will be recorded and posted on their website afterwards.

Veterans and war brides with their caregivers are invited to a luncheon at noon. The legion is asking people to reserve a table for lunch by calling them at 250-494-9781, so they can manage capacity limitations.

A candle will be placed on the graves in all four local cemeteries on Nov. 10 by the legion, honouring Summerland’s deceased veterans. Volunteers will be placing candles at Canyon View, Peach Orchard, Giants Head Road and the Anglican Church grave sites.

The candles will burn overnight. A total of 440 candles are being placed with half of those at Canyon View Cemetery.

This year the legion will not be completing door-to-door drives or be collecting donations outside of popular retailers. The legion poppy trays will still be placed at local businesses on Friday, Oct. 23.

In addition, the legion is asking for donations to the local Poppy Fund instead of local businesses and organizations purchasing wreaths to be placed at the Memorial Park Cenotaph. The donations collected will go towards the care, comfort and remembrance of veterans. A single wreath will be placed by the legion.

The public is invited to place their poppy on the cenotaph anytime during the day on Nov. 11.