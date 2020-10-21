164501
Summerland seeking year-round spot for dogs off leash

Pondering place for pooches

The search for a suitable spot for a year-round, fully-fenced, off-leash dog park in Summerland is narrowing down potential sites, and seeking public help with the decision. 

Three locations are currently being explored: 

  • Living Memorial Park (adapting ball diamond #3) 
  • Powell Beach Park (adapting ball diamond) 
  • Summerland Rodeo Grounds 

A year-round spot has been determined by the district to be important for the future of the community, which is home to an estimated 2,000 dogs based on the Canadian average of 41 per cent of households owning a dog. 

The district points to evidence that pets provide health and wellbeing, and dogs in particular increase physical activity and social contact between walkers and their families and neighbours. 

An online Zoom public open house has been scheduled for Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to present information about the proposed locations, answer questions and gain community input. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register through the website.

There will also be a public survey available on the website from Oct. 23 to Nov. 8. 

