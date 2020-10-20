Penticton victim hit while riding motorcycle mourned by friends, family, colleagues

Photo: Contributed

The sudden loss of a Penticton man in a motor vehicle crash last week has left his family and friends reeling and grieving.

Steve Dahnert, 60, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 33 near Goudie Road, heading home to Penticton from Kelowna, on Oct. 12 around noon. Police say a white SUV crossed the double centre line and crashed into Dahnert, who later died in hospital.

Dahnert's son-in-law John Nocon said he was an incredible grandfather, father, friend and husband.

"He was an excellent guy," Nocon said. "We all mourn for him so much."

He is greatly missed by the wider community, too. As a longtime trades instructor at Okanagan College, Dahner touched many lives, and the Penticton campus mourned his death by lowering the flags to half mast on Oct. 13.

“Steve and I were hired at nearly the same time. We worked together for many years, and I was lucky enough to call him a friend as well as a colleague. Steve was always enthusiastic about teaching students and apprentices, and anyone who walked into his shop or classroom could tell that Steve loved gadgets, tools, and teaching. The whole Electrical Department is grieving the loss of one of our own today, and we would like to express our condolences to Steve’s wife and his family. Steve was like a brother to us all, and he will be missed,” said Claudio DiBiase, instructor and chair of the Electrical Trades Department.

Nocon said the outpouring has been touching, and he thanks everyone for their support.

"There's a lot of people reaching out to us that we didn't know Steve knew, and of course the students that he taught at Okanagan College have been sending their condolences and been supportive,' Nocon said.

Dahnert's death is still being investigated by police, though early statements from RCMP indicate the vehicle that crashed into him was in the wrong, driving into the oncoming lane.

A GoFundMe had been previously set up for the family, but Nocon said he believes his mother-in-law will be taking it down as that is not what she thinks Dahnert would have wanted.

Nocon said Dahnert was a capable, safe motorcyclist and urges drivers to be aware, to avoid similar senseless tragedies. In recent months, there have been several other motorcycle fatalities on Okanagan roads.

"Be cautious about the road and follow the road rules," Nocon said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact RCMP at 250-491-5354 or email the lead investigator: [email protected]