Penticton Indian Band elects new Chief, Greg Gabriel

Photo: Colton Davies

A new chief has been elected for the SnPink’tn community, the Penticton Indian Band.

Chief Greg Gabriel will be sworn in on Tuesday, having received the majority of the ballots cast. 107 of the 358 votes went to Chief Gabriel, while the incumbent Chad Eneas, received 80 votes, finishing fourth in the ballots. Eneas was elected in 2016.

Gabriel has been serving for almost 35 years with the PIB in a management role and was a former band administrator.

Within the PIB’s government structure, a Chief and Council are elected every four years under a custom election system. The Band Council is composed of a Chief and eight Council Members.

Council positions nominations for the PIB will begin on Tuesday night and the polls are scheduled for Dec. 7, 2020.

The chief election was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer.

The unofficial election results are below: