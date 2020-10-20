163888
Penticton  

Meet your candidate: Petra Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Meet your Liberal hopeful

- | Story: 313828

Chelsea Powrie

Castanet South Okanagan is conducting a brief "Meet your Candidate" interview with major MLA candidates from the Boundary-Similkameen riding. This is the final instalment. 

Petra Veintimilla is looking to make the leap from municipal politics to provincial, running for the Liberal Party in an attempt to become Boundary-Similkameen's next MLA. 

"I am a mother of two young boys, I grew up in Oliver in the South Okanagan and I'm third generation working in a small family business," Veintimilla says by way of introduction. "I have six years of municipal elected experience under my belt [as Oliver councillor], as well as a couple of years at the Regional District [of Okanagan Similkameen]. I love my community, I've been described as a community builder, I just like to get involved wherever I see that help is needed."

Veintimilla says there isn't one singular major issue facing the widespread riding of Boundary-Similkameen, with its municipalities and rural communities.

"Each community is unique. It means a lot more groundwork figuring out what the issues are in each community but it's also a blessing, it's what makes us so diverse and such a great place to be that each little stop is unique from the one before," Veintimilla says. 

"Of course there are some general themes that affect residents in our area such as timely access to healthcare, housing, whether it be affordable housing or housing in general, and of course the opioid and addictions crisis that the whole province is grappling with." 

She says the jump from councillor to MLA is a big one, but a challenge she is ready for. 

"I think that I was blessed to get my start into this world with our local chamber of commerce which is regional, covering Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls, and my brain is just wired for regional. I enjoy pulling people together, working together to solve issues instead of individualized pockets. So I'm totally ready for the challenge and I look forward to it."

Veintimilla has been spending a lot of time on the campaign trail knocking on doors to introduce herself, and if she could share one message with each voter, it's this: 

"I have had the good fortune, I believe, of being able to return to my home town once it was time to start building a life and a family of my own, and I view the decisions that we make with that lens. We want to be able to keep and attract people to rural B.C. If you want to move back here in your 20s or your 30s, that opportunity should be here." 

Veintimilla faces NDP Roly Russell, Conservative Darryl Seres and Wexit Arlyn Greig in the bid for Boundary-Similkameen votes.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163715
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$959,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!


163374


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >




Kim Kardashian was warned ‘not to step foot in White House’ for fear of damaging reputation

Showbiz
Kim Kardashian was warned “not to step foot in that White House” over fears teaming up with U.S. President Donald...
Motivational Monday- October 19, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- October 19, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog windows
Must Watch
Guy throws ball for a cow on the beach
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
162890