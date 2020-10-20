Meet your candidate: Petra Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Chelsea Powrie

Castanet South Okanagan is conducting a brief "Meet your Candidate" interview with major MLA candidates from the Boundary-Similkameen riding. This is the final instalment.

Petra Veintimilla is looking to make the leap from municipal politics to provincial, running for the Liberal Party in an attempt to become Boundary-Similkameen's next MLA.

"I am a mother of two young boys, I grew up in Oliver in the South Okanagan and I'm third generation working in a small family business," Veintimilla says by way of introduction. "I have six years of municipal elected experience under my belt [as Oliver councillor], as well as a couple of years at the Regional District [of Okanagan Similkameen]. I love my community, I've been described as a community builder, I just like to get involved wherever I see that help is needed."

Veintimilla says there isn't one singular major issue facing the widespread riding of Boundary-Similkameen, with its municipalities and rural communities.

"Each community is unique. It means a lot more groundwork figuring out what the issues are in each community but it's also a blessing, it's what makes us so diverse and such a great place to be that each little stop is unique from the one before," Veintimilla says.

"Of course there are some general themes that affect residents in our area such as timely access to healthcare, housing, whether it be affordable housing or housing in general, and of course the opioid and addictions crisis that the whole province is grappling with."

She says the jump from councillor to MLA is a big one, but a challenge she is ready for.

"I think that I was blessed to get my start into this world with our local chamber of commerce which is regional, covering Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls, and my brain is just wired for regional. I enjoy pulling people together, working together to solve issues instead of individualized pockets. So I'm totally ready for the challenge and I look forward to it."

Veintimilla has been spending a lot of time on the campaign trail knocking on doors to introduce herself, and if she could share one message with each voter, it's this:

"I have had the good fortune, I believe, of being able to return to my home town once it was time to start building a life and a family of my own, and I view the decisions that we make with that lens. We want to be able to keep and attract people to rural B.C. If you want to move back here in your 20s or your 30s, that opportunity should be here."

Veintimilla faces NDP Roly Russell, Conservative Darryl Seres and Wexit Arlyn Greig in the bid for Boundary-Similkameen votes.