Penticton cannabis shop petitioning city to stay open until 11 p.m.

Photo: Contributed Cannabis Cottage leading the way asking City of Penticton to extend operating hours for local cannabis retailers.

A Penticton cannabis shop is pushing city council to change the rules around when they must close, asking for an extension from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cannabis Cottage, located at 385 Martin Street, collected approximately 300 signatures plus letters from neighbouring businesses and organizations in support of the request, all of which are included in Tuesday's city council agenda.

"At this time, we want to show council that there is a demand from the public for later hours, similar to liquor stores," writes Mariana Wolff of Cannabis Cottage.

"We have fellow retailers in other cities that operate until 11 p.m. and can show with data how their revenues and profits are greater due to their extended hours. Additionally, operating until 11 p.m. would align with our neighbouring liquor retailers (Clancy’s/Merchants and Three Gables)."

In addition to numerous pages of signatures, the petition includes a letter of support from neighbouring Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church and Cannabis Cottage's landlords.

City staff note that the currently scheduled review for cannabis retail store regulations is August 2021, two years after the first store opened, but that council can move up that discussion if desired.

Council will receive the petition Tuesday and discuss.