Penticton Indian Band adds vehement voice of opposition against proposed Naramata Bench development

Photo: Canadian Horizons

The Penticton Indian Band has publicly weighed in on a controversial 320-unit residential development proposed for the Naramata Bench, and they are unequivocal in their rejection of the plan.

In a news release Monday morning, the Band wrote that the Canadian Horizons development at 1050 Spiller Road will "directly and irrevocable impact syilx Nation Title and Rights."

“The snPink’tn people have and continue to utilize this area for food, social and ceremonial (FSC) practices,” said Chief Chad Eneas. “Current FSC practices cannot coexist with the proposed residential development it will lead directly to the permanent extinguishment of syilx Nation/PIB FSC protected Rights."

The Band says they have repeatedly advised both Canadian Horizons, a Vancouver-based company, and the BC government of their concerns for the past three years that this plan has been in the works.

"We affirm our position of rejection,” said Chief Eneas. “The Penticton Indian Band does not approve, consent or in any other manner agree to the proposed development at 1050 Spiller Road."

Outside of the Band, thousands have signed a petition against it as well, and multiple protests have been staged. The City of Penticton has it earmarked in its Official Community Plan for eventual housing, currently zoned as country residential.

Canadian Horizons has repeatedly emphasized their belief in the plan, with vice president Nathan Hildebrand telling Castanet at the most recent City Hall protest that "we understand that there’s concerns with what we’re proposing," but that the current city zoning for the area is not feasible to address what they feel Penticton needs, which is "affordable family housing."

The project would require a bylaw amendment from city council in order to move forward. Canadian Horizons is expected to present to council sometime this fall.

If the rezoning to allow for higher density is denied, Canadian Horizons would still have options to develop under the existing country residential zoning on the roughly 49-hectare swathe of land.