Penticton  

Penticton has plenty to offer when it comes to fall comfort food

Fall for cozy comfort food

Melanie Eksal -

"Four seasons of fun" is new a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

As cold weather begins to blanket Penticton, several South Okanagan restaurants are answering the call for fall-inspired comfort food.

“We generally don’t stay open for the fall and winter,” said Lisa Henderson, the director of food and beverage at Hillside Winery & Bistro. “We’ve had a really great season and a lot of local support. Having that support was a big part of (our) decision.”

The bistro will remain open until Dec. 20, with Henderson adding a new fall/winter menu is set to launch on Oct. 29 with hours shifting to a Thursday-Sunday dinner service alongside takeout.

“We’ve got some hearty items, getting into the fall/winter homestyle harvest food,” said Henderson, adding the restaurant will be offering local ingredients in a variety of new dishes, including a warm potato salad, a mushroom risotto and braised pork cheeks on the new menu.

And the best part about fall comfort foods?

“They’re so easy to pair (with wine),” she said. “The combination of flavours is what people are really looking for, and we have a tasting menu as well that people can try a few of our favourite dishes with those wines.”

Be sure to check out hillsidewinery.ca for more information, including takeout and dinner service hours. Henderson recommends to call ahead for a reservation for patrons looking to dine in.

And it’s all about comfort food at Brodo Kitchen in Penticton, with owner Paul Cecconi saying the restaurant has been busy sourcing lots of squash, carrots, beets and other local fall ingredients as the weather gets chillier.

“We’re grabbing that last chunk of the harvest and putting it in jars so we can enjoy it through the winter,” he said.

“Just recently, we’ve seen quite a large increase in soup sales. It’s that comfort food.”

And to keep patrons extra-cozy in the cold weather, Cecconi said the restaurant encourages patrons to call in their order ahead of time, and pick up their meal from the take-out window without leaving the comfort of their warm vehicle.

“You don’t have to worry about standing in the cold,” he said.

Visit tastebrodo.com for more information and to check out their fall-inspired menu.

Learn more at www.visitpenticton.com and on social @visitpenticton

