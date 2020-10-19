164209
162234
Penticton  

Dozens attend Penticton Channel clean up

Channel scoured for trash

Melanie Eksal - | Story: 313744

Despite cold weather and rain, over 60 volunteers gathered Sunday to clean up the Okanagan River channel in Penticton.

It’s the first of what organizer Carol Sheridan, a JCI honourary member, said will become an annual event.

“We’re going to do it again in September (next year) as a part of World Cleanup Day,” she said.

The Community River Channel Clean Up was presented by JCI Penticton, Royal LePage Locations West Realty and Coyote Cruises, with support from businesses K’ul Group, Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans and HEK Yeah Media.

Split into three groups of 20, volunteers each worked a 45 minute shift during the afternoon, covering a stretch of the channel. The efforts began at the north end of the channel and finished at the south end.

“We filled up (our volunteer spots) in three days,” said Sheridan. “People really see the need, and it’s a really fun way to get out and beautify the area and get out for a walk with your family or a friend.”

Sheridan said an entire truck had been filled with garbage after the north end and mid-section of the channel had been cleaned.

Volunteers at the south end were cleaning north up to the Penticton Nissan dealership.

The JCI, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, has spent many years tending to the channel.

“We had big plans this year,” said JCI member Tracy Van Raes. “The channel has a lot of significance to JCI (members). We used to clean it up before, so this was something (COVID)-safe and friendly and that we could do for the environment.”

Penticton MLA candidates Dan Ashton, Liberal, and NDP candidate Toni Boot joined volunteers in the afternoon clean up.

“The channel has always been a jewel in Penticton,” said Ashton. “Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t take home what they pack in.”
Ashton extended a friendly reminder to channel and beach visitors to clean up after themselves.

“There’s a lot of places in the world that have created water (attractions), we have it au naturel here,” he said.

Boot offered similar advice, reminding the public that the channel is “really important to Penticton, and the South Okanagan, but even more important to the Syilx People.”

“Water is at the centre for all of us,” she said. “But specifically for the Syilx People. It’s really important …  if we can keep it as clean as possible.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164047
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$820,000
more details
163715




Send us your News Tips!


163225


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Fig
Fig Penticton SPCA >


162204


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions
Music
Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October,
Damian Lewis: ‘I’d turn down Bond if I was asked’
Showbiz
Damian Lewis isn't interested in replacing Daniel Craig as...
Little baby trying to say table
Must Watch
“Pada Pada”.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164236
162234