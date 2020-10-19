Dozens attend Penticton Channel clean up

Photo: Melanie Eksal Marla Clifton, a Royal LePage Locations West Realty real estate agent, was one of many volunteers who helped clean up the Okanagan River channel Sunday in Penticton.

Despite cold weather and rain, over 60 volunteers gathered Sunday to clean up the Okanagan River channel in Penticton.

It’s the first of what organizer Carol Sheridan, a JCI honourary member, said will become an annual event.

“We’re going to do it again in September (next year) as a part of World Cleanup Day,” she said.

The Community River Channel Clean Up was presented by JCI Penticton, Royal LePage Locations West Realty and Coyote Cruises, with support from businesses K’ul Group, Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans and HEK Yeah Media.

Split into three groups of 20, volunteers each worked a 45 minute shift during the afternoon, covering a stretch of the channel. The efforts began at the north end of the channel and finished at the south end.

“We filled up (our volunteer spots) in three days,” said Sheridan. “People really see the need, and it’s a really fun way to get out and beautify the area and get out for a walk with your family or a friend.”

Sheridan said an entire truck had been filled with garbage after the north end and mid-section of the channel had been cleaned.

Volunteers at the south end were cleaning north up to the Penticton Nissan dealership.

The JCI, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, has spent many years tending to the channel.

“We had big plans this year,” said JCI member Tracy Van Raes. “The channel has a lot of significance to JCI (members). We used to clean it up before, so this was something (COVID)-safe and friendly and that we could do for the environment.”

Penticton MLA candidates Dan Ashton, Liberal, and NDP candidate Toni Boot joined volunteers in the afternoon clean up.

“The channel has always been a jewel in Penticton,” said Ashton. “Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t take home what they pack in.”

Ashton extended a friendly reminder to channel and beach visitors to clean up after themselves.

“There’s a lot of places in the world that have created water (attractions), we have it au naturel here,” he said.

Boot offered similar advice, reminding the public that the channel is “really important to Penticton, and the South Okanagan, but even more important to the Syilx People.”

“Water is at the centre for all of us,” she said. “But specifically for the Syilx People. It’s really important … if we can keep it as clean as possible.”