New South Asian market opens its doors in Penticton

Photo: Melanie Eksal

A new South Asian market has opened its doors in downtown Penticton.

Baani Arora, the co-owner of Maharajah Grocerz, which is located in the old Penticton Legion building at 502 Martin St., said Sunday what began as her brother’s idea has now turned into a two-location operation, with their sights set on a third. Their first location is in Kelowna, which they opened a year-and-a-half ago.

“We decided, ‘Okay, we’re going to open a supermarket (in Penticton), and make sure people get all the necessities here: milk, butter, cheese, bread.’ There was a need in downtown, and we heard a lot from the community.”

The pair met with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, who Arora said encouraged them to look in Penticton’s downtown core.

“He gave this building to us on lease,” she said. “He helped us a lot. He wants downtown to grow and have a supermarket there.”

The store celebrated a soft-opening on Oct. 11, avoiding a larger celebration in order to keep staff and patrons safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store’s shelves are lined with a variety of local and international items, and Arora said the store offers some of the best prices in the South Okanagan.

“We’ll beat the price anywhere in Penticton, Kelowna, in the Okanagan. Bring in a flyer, we’ll beat the price for you,” said Arora.

“We try to bring in a lot of local (items),” she said. “But whatever isn’t available, we try to bring in international, as well. The product availability matters.”

What remains important to the family business is the voice of the community, with the pair open to requests and suggestions on where to open their third location.

“We’re open to suggestions,” she said. “Whatever people want, just let us know.”

Arora said she’s happy to open a supermarket in Penticton offering many international ingredients difficult to find in the South Okanagan, saving many locals the long drive to Kelowna.