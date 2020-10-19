164209
152299
Penticton  

New South Asian market opens its doors in Penticton

New flavours downtown

Melanie Eksal - | Story: 313743

A new South Asian market has opened its doors in downtown Penticton.

Baani Arora, the co-owner of Maharajah Grocerz, which is located in the old Penticton Legion building at 502 Martin St.,  said Sunday what began as her brother’s idea has now turned into a two-location operation, with their sights set on a third. Their first location is in Kelowna, which they opened a year-and-a-half ago.

“We decided, ‘Okay, we’re going to open a supermarket (in Penticton), and make sure people get all the necessities here: milk, butter, cheese, bread.’ There was a need in downtown, and we heard a lot from the community.”

The pair met with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, who Arora said encouraged them to look in Penticton’s downtown core.

“He gave this building to us on lease,” she said. “He helped us a lot. He wants downtown to grow and have a supermarket there.”

The store celebrated a soft-opening on Oct. 11, avoiding a larger celebration in order to keep staff and patrons safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store’s shelves are lined with a variety of local and international items, and Arora said the store offers some of the best prices in the South Okanagan.

“We’ll beat the price anywhere in Penticton, Kelowna, in the Okanagan. Bring in a flyer, we’ll beat the price for you,” said Arora.

“We try to bring in a lot of local (items),” she said. “But whatever isn’t available, we try to bring in international, as well. The product availability matters.”

What remains important to the family business is the voice of the community, with the pair open to requests and suggestions on where to open their third location.

“We’re open to suggestions,” she said. “Whatever people want, just let us know.”

Arora said she’s happy to open a supermarket in Penticton offering many international ingredients difficult to find in the South Okanagan, saving many locals the long drive to Kelowna.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4289511
2098 Sunview Drive
6 bedrooms 3 baths
$649,000
more details
163766




Send us your News Tips!


163225


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


164499


Stevie Nicks wrote Fleetwood Mac hit Dreams in 20 minutes in Sly Stone’s ‘magic room’

Music
Stevie Nicks wrote TikTok sensation hit Dreams in funk legend Sly Stone's secret recording space at a studio in San Francisco,
Mom falls through ceiling shocking singing daughter
Must Watch
A woman has captured the moment her mother fell through her...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions
Music
Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October,


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164236
162234