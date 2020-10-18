164209
BC Liberals leader makes campaign stop in Osoyoos Sunday

Libs pledge internet upgrade

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson made a campaign stop in the South Okanagan Sunday afternoon to promise a $100-million, five-year investment in increasing internet access across B.C. if they're elected.

Wilkinson, standing on top of a pickup truck at Osoyoos' Hillside Orchards, spoke to a field of people who were inside their own cars, honking in support.

Referencing the rural communities around him in the Boundary-Similkameen riding, he noted some rural communities don't have the same access to internet as urban areas.

“Rural communities should have access to the same reliable and affordable high-speed broadband and mobile coverage as our urban centres and we’re committed to making this a priority,” said Wilkinson.

“We have large parts of the province where it’s still impossible to get a cell phone signal. Our commitment to improving connectivity will help kids learn in these trying times, help businesses grow, and help improve public safety.”

The BC Liberals candidate for the riding, Petra Veintimilla, also attended the campaign event.

ORIGINAL: 1:20 p.m.

BC Liberals leader Andrew Wilkinson is touring the Interior Sunday, making a stop in Osoyoos in the afternoon. 

Wilkinson is making a campaign announcement from Osoyoos' Hillside Orchards this afternoon, and Castanet will be live streaming the press conference. 

The Okanagan stop comes a day after BC NDP leader John Horgan passed through the Interior, making stops in Kamloops and Penticton. Neither candidate has made a public stop in Kelowna so far. 

Advance polling stations are currently open across B.C., until Oct. 21, ahead of the Oct. 24 election.  

