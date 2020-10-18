164209
Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a bundle of kittens for adoption at their upcoming event

Kittens ready to adopt

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hosting an adoption event on Sunday, Oct. 25 for many playful kittens needing homes. 

“We are blessed with wonderful kittens the age of four months right up to six months,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said. “We have nine beautiful little boys looking for their forever home.”  

The kittens will be neutered and vaccinated, all ready to go home to their forever families. 

The event will be running from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“If you’d like to attend, you just have to send us a quick little email so we can send you a time slot.”

For more information on the adoption event and to book a time slot, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]

