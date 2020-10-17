164501
162234
Penticton  

Third quarter stats for Penticton RCMP show a reduction in property crime

Decrease in property crime

- | Story: 313692

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment is showing a decrease across almost all of its crime areas, derived from a report on its third quarter statistics for 2020 in Penticton. 

Total reported crime events in the municipality for the period came in at  2,054, which is down 15 per cent from last year's report of 2,405. The change is driven largely by the decrease in property crime, according to the report, which saw a 29 per cent decrease, from 1,561 last year to 1,152 in 2020.

Superintendent Brian Hunter wrote in the report that “There have been several search warrants executed and arrests of chronic offenders, including known drug dealers, during this reporting period. Recidivism in the community remains a problem.”

The only area that saw an increase from the same reporting period in 2019 to this year was violent crimes, specifically assault (common & with weapon/causing bodily harm). The change rose by 17 per cent, with 126 calls in 2019 and 147 in 2020. Violent Crime in total was raised by four per cent, with 266 in 2019 and 276 in 2020. 

Auto Theft saw the most significant change, with 127 call placed in 2019 to only 47 call placed in 2020, down 63 per cent in comparison. 

Overall, 4723 calls for service were received by the Penticton Detachment during this reporting period, down 13 per cent to last year’s 5412. 

Policing priorities in the area remain focused on crime reduction, working with community operations to lower drug and property crimes. Traffic and road safety, family and sexual violence issues, and employee wellness. 

These reports and decisions will be presented and discussed with the council on Tuesday. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4202082
3107 Sageview Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
163127




Send us your News Tips!


163374


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


163426


Great Halloween costumes

Galleries
Need some inspiration for Halloween? Here you go.
Troublesome toddlers make a big mess with paint
Must Watch
Oh no…
Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence after miscarriage: ‘We are quiet but okay’
Showbiz
Chrissy Teigen has returned to Instagram following her...
Boston Terrier puppy scared of her own fart!
Must Watch
There’s a mix of confusion and bewilderment on the face of...
Laughing duck
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164236
163259