Photo: Contributed

Both NDP Candidate Toni Boot and the two term Liberal Candidate, Dan Ashton, had their signs defaced with anarchist symbols.

The signs were found on Saturday morning in the Trout Creek area and the candidate teams were quickly able to replace and clean the graffiti.

This is the first spotting in their 2020 campaign of signs being defaced, but Boot stated she's had instances before in running for council and mayor of her signs being targeted.