Two schools placed on lockdown-like procedures due to a firearm spotted in the area

Photo: Contributed

UPDATED: 4:05 p.m.

Penticton RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious male walking on Green Avenue on Friday, at approximately 1:44 p.m. after a member of the public reported that they believed a firearm to be visible in the male’s backpack as he passed them on the street, according to Corporal Mike Field.

The male was not wielding the firearm and was not displaying any threatening behaviour.

Princess Margaret Secondary and Skaha Lake Middle Schools were asked to be temporarily secured by RCMP due to their proximity to the report as a precautionary measure.

Multiple police units responded to the area but were unable to locate the male. With no further reports received in the following half hour, the schools were advised they could re-open.

UPDATED: 3:05 p.m.

Both Skaha Lake Middle School and Princess Margaret Secondary were placed under hold and secures on Friday afternoon, which have been lifted.

Todd Manuel, the superintendent for School District 67, stated that the schools were contacted by RCMP when they observed a threat in the community. The schools were not given an indication on what the threat was.

RCMP asked them to go under a hold and secure "out of an abundance of caution," according to Manuel, as they were looking at something happening in the community.

The hold and secure was lifted after 25 minutes, since the threat was deemed under control.

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

Princess Margaret Secondary is under "hold and secure," just one day after the other Penticton high school, Penticton Secondary, experienced the same when a man with a weapon was spotted on school grounds.

A receptionist at Maggie confirmed they are under "hold and secure" at 2:15 p.m. Friday, but could give no details as to the cause or when the order began. The term means the exterior doors are locked, but students are free within the school and not confined to classrooms.

On Thursday, Pen High was closed for roughly an hour following student reports that a man with an ax or machete was on the grounds.

More to come.