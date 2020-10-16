164209
Penticton  

Second Penticton high school and middle school experiences lockdown-like procedures now released

'Hold and secure' released

- | Story: 313601

UPDATED: 3:05 p.m.

Both Skaha Lake Middle School and Princess Margaret Secondary were placed under hold and secures on Friday afternoon, which have been lifted. 

Todd Manuel, the superintendent for School District 67, stated that the schools were contacted by RCMP when they observed a threat in the community. The schools were not given an indication on what the threat was.

RCMP asked them to to go under a hold and secure "out of an abundance of caution," according to Manuel, as they were looking at something happening in the community. 

The hold and secure was lifted after 25 minutes, since the threat was deemed under control. 

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

Princess Margaret Secondary is under "hold and secure," just one day after the other Penticton high school, Penticton Secondary, experienced the same when a man with a weapon was spotted on school grounds. 

A receptionist at Maggie confirmed they are under "hold and secure" at 2:15 p.m. Friday, but could give no details as to the cause or when the order began. The term means the exterior doors are locked, but students are free within the school and not confined to classrooms. 

On Thursday, Pen High was closed for roughly an hour following student reports that a man with an ax or machete was on the grounds. 

More to come. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4286616
314 3185 Via Centrale
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$399,900
more details
163127




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Poof
Poof Penticton SPCA >




TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday brighter.
TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Angry rabbit
Must Watch
Rabbit won’t stop stomping his foot.
Elton John and Eminem plotting album collaboration
Music
Elton John and Eminem are planning to team up for a joint album.
Incredible acroyoga
Must Watch
Now THAT’S amazing.  


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
163259