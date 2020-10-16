The Penticton Cadet Corps are looking for a new location to settle

Photo: Colin Dacre

After many years wandering, Cadet Corps in Penticton are searching for a permanent location to become their home.

The 788 British Columbia Dragoons Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps have been moving to numerous locations since their local armoury was demolished years ago and the constant changes are hard on the program.

The cadets are looking for a warehouse or community facility that would accommodate 25-40 Cadets with an office, two classrooms and an equipment storage area.

Since funding for the troops comes from the Department of National Defence and fundraising activities by the cadets and parents is where most of the financial support is garnered, costs in the space would have to be minimal.

Originating in 1862, the Cadet Program is one of Canada’s longest running youth programs and focuses on the Navy League of Canada, Army Cadet League of Canada and Air Cadet League of Canada.

But, the program doesn't solely focus on training the youth to join the Canadian forces, rather transferrable life skills that can be used in any career path a cadet may decide to pursue. They are not members of the Canadian forces nor are they expected to join up.

While the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces take care of costs for the trainees, including for uniform and travel, each league relies on community support for their programs.

Each program works on teamwork and leadership training, Canadian military history, citizenship activities, drill, physical fitness, and Canadian Armed Forces familiarization. Cadets generally meet once a week and occasionally on weekends.

Anyone with suggestions of a facility that may work as a permanent residency for the local youth organization, please contact Ken Usher at (236) 422-1129 or [email protected]