Ex-wife of quadruple murderer John Brittain shares first public statement through lawyer

Photo: Contributed John Brittain's ex wife has released her first public statement since he murdered four people in broad daylight in Penticton in 2019.

The ex-wife of admitted quadruple murderer John Brittain, a woman who has been the cause of much speculation regarding her role in the killer's decision to gun down her neighbours, has broken her media silence.

Four of Katherine Brittain's neighbours were murdered by her ex-husband via multiple gunshots to the body and head over a period of less than an hour on April 15, 2019. During his sentencing hearing in Kelowna this week, John said he killed them because he believed they had been bullying her.

The victims were Rudi Winter, Susan and Barry Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg. Winter's daughter, Tanya Steele, told John in court: "We know Kathy made you do it, you should just man up and tell the truth."

Sarah Young, daughter of Susan and Barry Wonch, filed a civil suit against both John and Katherine in September 2019 that was later "dismissed by consent," possibly indicating an undisclosed settlement had been reached.

On Friday, Katherine released her first public statement since the murders, communicated through her lawyer Michael Welsh.

The statement in full is as follows:

"Ms. Brittain remains shocked and saddened by the actions of John Brittain, whom she divorced in January 2014. Despite groundless rumours, she wishes the community to know that she never wished any harm to any of the deceased victims.

She had no prior knowledge that Mr. Brittain intended to kill anyone, and never suggested that he do so. She was and remains devastated and appalled by these killings. The problems she had reported to the City of Penticton of two neighbours violating city bylaws were ones she was dealing with through proper channels with the city.

She never wanted Mr. Brittain to be involved, and never imagined he could act as he did. Mr. Brittain’s actions destroyed the lives of the families of the victims, and Ms. Brittain’s own life.

She cannot fathom how he could ever believe that, in taking these lives, he was somehow helping her. That he did so, thinking he was acting on her behalf, is a burden she will carry her whole life. The judge at his sentencing hearing this week stated she accepted as fact that no one, which includes Ms. Brittain, had any idea that Mr. Brittain would do what he did.

As was acknowledged by Mr. Brittain in court, my client is also a victim of his actions. She has been terrorized, and her property has been significantly vandalized as a result of blame for his actions being baselessly attached to her. She only hopes that with Mr. Brittain taking proper responsibility for his actions, and the court sentencing him appropriately, the Penticton community can begin to heal and that people, particularly the families of the victims with whom she deeply sympathizes, will accept that she had no part in his horrific actions."

On Thursday John Brittain was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, the mandatory sentence for a single conviction of first-degree murder.