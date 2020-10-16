Penticton's Upper Bench riesling takes BC Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards top prize

Photo: Upper Bench

The third annual BC Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards crowned winners Thursday night, including a big win for Penticton's Upper Bench Estate Winery.

Their 2019 riesling was named Wine of the Year, presented at the virtual ceremony by the Lieutenant Governor of BC herself Janet Austin.

The award goes to Upper Bench proprietors Shana and Gavin Miller, with their wine picked out of more than 740 BC wines appraised by 14 prestigious judges.

"It’s an honour. We work hard, we try to produce consistent good wines, and it’s good to get noticed and good to know that other people who know what they’re talking about are seeing what you’re doing,” Gavin Miller, who co-owns Upper Bench with his wife Shana, said.

He describes this riesling as drier than your average.

"It’s slightly off dry, but rieslings generally have a reputation for being very sweet which is something I don’t like particularly. It’s all fruit from our estate, either from Upper Bench vineyard here or we lease a vineyard in Naramata and that’s where the other half of the fruit comes from, so all fruit we’ve grown which is really nice," Miller explained.

The 2019 riesling can be purchased daily at the winery itself or on their website, with free shipping in BC.

A host of wines from up and down the Okanagan Valley also received accolades, in the full list of platinum winners:

Lake Breeze Vineyards Riesling 2017

Tantalus Vineyards Old Vines Riesling 2017

O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars Riesling 2019

Arrowleaf Cellars Pinot Noir 2018

SpearHead Winery Pinot Noir Saddle Block 2018

SpearHead Winery Pinot Noir Cuvée 2018

Mission Hill Family Estate Perpetua 2018

Therapy Vineyards Chardonnay 2018

Terravista Vineyards Albariño 2019

Deep Roots Winery Parentage Red 2018

Nk’Mip Cellars Qwam Qwmt Syrah 2017

Laughing Stock Vineyards Syrah 2017

Moraine Estate Winery Syrah 2018

Three Sisters Winery Syrah 2018

Deep Roots Winery Syrah 2018

“I am delighted the partnership between the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society has continued to flourish, giving us the opportunity to recognize the best of BC wines,” said the Honourable Janet Austin.

“The wine industry thrives on creativity, curiosity and craftsmanship. It also requires courage and tenacity in the face of many challenges and uncertainties. This year had an added layer of complexity due to Covid-19, but the incredible showing of the 2020 Wine Awards indicates BC wine will continue stronger than ever in the time ahead.”